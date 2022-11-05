Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $909-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million. Blucora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Blucora stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 449,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Blucora by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

