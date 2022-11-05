BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) a C$6.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of AMC opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.60. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arizona Metals will post -0.2282707 earnings per share for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

