BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRE. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.21.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

