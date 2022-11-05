BNB (BNB) Price Hits $352.94 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $352.94 or 0.01672867 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion and $1.94 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,086 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,977,336.21205637 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 343.28823117 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1133 active market(s) with $1,778,940,153.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

