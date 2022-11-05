BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.85. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($69.17).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

