BNP Paribas Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

