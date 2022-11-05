Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.88.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.31.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

