Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

