Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,471.93.

BKNG traded up $48.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,874.40. The stock had a trading volume of 438,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,943.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

