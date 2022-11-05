Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 21,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Brickell Biotech Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.47. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 156.10% and a negative net margin of 643.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brickell Biotech
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.