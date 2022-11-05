Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Hovde Group

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BWB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

