Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $74.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
