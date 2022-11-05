Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $74.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

