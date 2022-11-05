Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $115.21

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

