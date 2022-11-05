Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $113.60

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 231.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.