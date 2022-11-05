Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$18.67 billion during the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.