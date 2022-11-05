Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE BIP traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $36.19. 234,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

