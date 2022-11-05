Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

