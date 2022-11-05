Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 2,228,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

