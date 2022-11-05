BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,305 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 6.0 %

NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

