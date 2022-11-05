BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.