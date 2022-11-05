BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

