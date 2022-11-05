BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

