BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in CRH by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH Stock Up 4.9 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of CRH opened at $37.13 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

