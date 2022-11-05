BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VBR opened at $158.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.