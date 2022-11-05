BTIG Research Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $60.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

