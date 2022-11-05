Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $7.95. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
BZZUY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €19.50 ($19.50) to €18.50 ($18.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.
