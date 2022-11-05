Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 22nd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE:BY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

