Byline Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 144.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.