C2X Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,144.00 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. C2X has a total market cap of $43.23 million and $6,144.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

C2X Token Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

