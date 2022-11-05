Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $142.41. 2,998,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,609. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

