CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.06.

CAE stock opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3399999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

