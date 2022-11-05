CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.50) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.25 ($3.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.93.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

