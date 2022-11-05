Canaccord Genuity Group Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

