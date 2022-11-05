Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARBK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.