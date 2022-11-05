Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 2,136,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,999. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

