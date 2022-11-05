Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 9040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market cap of C$300.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

