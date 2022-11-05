Cannonball Research Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Neutral

Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.60.
Roku Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ROKU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 17,195,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $290.37.
Institutional Trading of Roku
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.