Cannonball Research Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Neutral

Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.60.

Roku Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 17,195,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $290.37.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

