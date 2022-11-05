Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.26.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 37.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

