Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $1.50

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OPAD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 3.85.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD opened at 0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.61. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 0.72 and a 52 week high of 8.73.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,483,999.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

