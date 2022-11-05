Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

