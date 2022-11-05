Cardano Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.71 billion and $693.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.11 or 0.07640170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00092984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,340,711,667 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

