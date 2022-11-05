Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of CDIO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 503,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,703. Cardio Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.25.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
