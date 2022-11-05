CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,212 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

