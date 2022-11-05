Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.49 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cars.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

