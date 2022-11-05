Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cars.com Stock Up 5.8 %
NYSE:CARS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.49 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cars.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
