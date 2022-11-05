Cartesi Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $98.87 million and $14.24 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.40 or 0.31410006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,838,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.