Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 71,102,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,718. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.