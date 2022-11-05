Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $426.05 million and $15.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.85 or 0.31270299 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,266,883,698 coins and its circulating supply is 10,485,510,563 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,265,329,467 with 10,484,064,120 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04098754 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $15,123,691.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.