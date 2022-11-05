Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 634.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

