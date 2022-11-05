Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) & LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 5.77% 20.05% 9.29% LPL Financial 7.59% 41.72% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.89 $529.00 million $1.94 66.13 LPL Financial $7.72 billion 2.75 $459.87 million $7.79 34.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cboe Global Markets has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LPL Financial. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of LPL Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given LPL Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LPL Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Cboe Global Markets on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.