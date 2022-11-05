Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. Celanese also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,389. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

